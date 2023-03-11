Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CEED 2023 score card releasing today at ceed.iitb.ac.in, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Mar 11, 2023 12:57 PM IST

IIT Bombay will release the CEED 2023 scorecard today, March 11.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the CEED 2023 scorecard today, March 11. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard from the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in. The last date to download the scorecard is June 13.

IIT Bombay announced the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Design or CEED 2023 on March 7. The CEED 2023 entrance exam will be held on January 22 from 9 am to 12 pm.

CEED 2023 scorecard: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CEED ceed.iitb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the scorecard link.

Enter your login credentials.

Check your score and download it for future reference.

