CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fee ends today, direct links to apply

Registration without late fee for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 will end today, November 9. Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can visit official websites and submit their forms.

Between October November 10 and 16, candidates can apply by paying a late fee.

Both CEED and UCEED 2023 exams will take place on January 22, 2023, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

The website to apply for CEED 2023 exam is ceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/ while for UCEED, it is uceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/. Candidates can check information bulletin and other relevant details on these websites.

The exam is for admission to MDes and PhD programmes offered by IISc Bangalore, IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kanpur, Roorkee and many other institutes.

UCEED, on the other hand is for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur. Students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2022, or appearing in 2023, in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) are eligible to appear for UCEED 2023.

