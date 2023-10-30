CEED, UCEED 2024: Registration for Design entrance tests ends tomorrow

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Oct 30, 2023 04:02 PM IST

CEED, UCEED 2024: Candidates can apply for it on ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in, as required.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close registrations without late fee for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2024 tomorrow, October 31. Candidates can apply for it on ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in, as required.

On payment of late fee, candidates can submit forms up to November 8.

IIT Bombay will release admit cards of both exams on January 5, at 1 pm. Exams are scheduled for January 21, Sunday, from 9 am to 12 pm.

As per the exam schedule, provisional answer keys of Part-A of both CEED and UCEED will be released on January 23. The last date to upload comments is January 25, 5 pm. Final answer keys will be issued on January 31.

CEED results will be declared on March 6 and UCEED 2024 results will be announced on March 8.

To apply for CEED 2024, candidates need a degree/diploma/post graduate degree programme of minimum three years (after 10+2 level). Those who are appearing in the final examination of these programme and will qualify by July 2024 can also apply.

For UCEED, candidates must passed in all subjects in the Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2023. Those who are appearing for it for the first time in 2024 can also apply. Students of all streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts & Humanities) are eligible for UCEED..

For further details, check the official websites.

