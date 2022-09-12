CG PET 2022 counselling registration begins today, direct link to apply
Published on Sep 12, 2022 04:16 PM IST
DTE Chhattisgarh has begin the phase 1 counselling registrations for Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2022 begins today.
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chhattisgarh has begin the phase 1 counselling registrations for Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2022 today, September 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in.
The registration deadline for the phase 1 counselling process for candidates who passed the CG PET 2022 entrance exam is September 16 till 3 PM .
CG PET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register
Visit the official website at cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in
Click on the apply link
Register and fill the application form
Upload the required documents
Pay the registration fee and submit the application form
Download and take the printout for further reference.
