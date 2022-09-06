CGPSC hall tickets for AMO and physiotherapist exam released at psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC hall tickets: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued the admit card for the posts of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO) and Physiotherapist. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of the commission psc.cg.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CGPSC will conduct the AMO examination 2022 on September 15, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.

The exam will have 2 subjects- part 1 will be general knowledge of Chhattisgarh and part 2 will be related subjects.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 AMO vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the examination, followed by an interview round.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Click here to view/print online admit card of Ayurveda medical officer-2022 and physiotherapist 2022”

Enter your Email Id and Password

The admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link here. Click here.