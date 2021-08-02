Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh government to fill 14,580 teacher posts soon

The Chhattisgarh state government has approved to issue appointment orders for direct recruitment of 14,580 teachers under the school education department.
Edited by Maitree Baral
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The Chhattisgarh state government has approved to issue appointment orders for the direct recruitment of 14,580 teachers, announced in 2019, under the school education department.

"Consent has been given to issue appointment orders for direct recruitment of 14 thousand 580 teachers under the Education Department," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had tweeted on July 31.

"The State Government has given consent to issue appointment orders for direct recruitment of 14 thousand 580 teachers under the School Education Department. This consent has been given on the basis of the consent received from the Finance Department. An order to this effect has been issued by the Department of School Education from the Ministry here today," an official statement said.

"In the order issued by the School Education Department to the Commissioner, Directorate of Public Instruction, it has been said that the appointment orders should be issued individually, it should be clearly mentioned in the appointment order that the probation period and the salary payable during the probation period will be as per the instructions of the Finance Department," it added.

Topics
chhattisgarh cg vyapam
