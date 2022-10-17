Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration begins at cgdme.co.in
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process open till October 25.
Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has begin the registration process for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 for MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates can register for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling at cgdme.in. The deadline for the registration and submission of processing fee is till October 25.
The registration fee for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling is ₹1,000 for students who fall under the unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) categories. Candidates from Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC) categories must pay an application fee of ₹500. While non-resident Indian candidates must pay an application cost of Rs. 10,000.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Register
Visit the official website at cgdme.in/cgdme.co.in
On the homepage click on the 'NEET UG MBBS/BDS application form 2022' link
Register for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling process
Fill in all the required details
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee and submit
Take print out for future reference.