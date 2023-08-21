Chhattisgarh Supervisor admit card 2023 released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, get link and know how to download

Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released admit card for Supervisor (Open Direct Recruitment) and Supervisor (Limited Direct Recruitment) Recruitment Examination 2023 (MBS23) under the Directorate of Women and Child Development Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Supervisor admit card 2023 released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in(HT file)

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The supervisor examination will be conducted in two shifts on August 27. Candidates will be able to download their admit card by logging in to their account.

Chattisgarh Supervisor admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Log in to your account

Your Chattisgarh Supervisor admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.