CLAT 2021 scheduled to be held on June 13 postponed

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT-2021) scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021 has been postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases New date of the admission test will be notified in due course, an official said.

Further, the last date for submission of online application has been extended to June 15, 2021. The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on Saturday in which the decision was taken.

After reviewing the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and keeping in view of health and safety of all stakeholders of CLAT, the Committee resolved that the administration test scheduled on June 13 stands cancelled.

The candidates who desire to appear in CLAT-2021 are advised to keep visiting the website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

