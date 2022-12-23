CLAT 2022 final answer key out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, download link here

Consortium of National Law Universities has released CLAT 2022 final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Common Law Admission Test can check the final answer key through the official site of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on December 18, 2022 and the provisional answer key was released on December 18, 2022. The objection window was active till December 20, 2022.

Based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committees and Subject Expert Anchors, the Executive Committee of the Consortium of NLUs in its meeting held on December 22, 2022 approved the following changes in the Question Booklets and Answer Keys for CLAT 2023. To download the final answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

CLAT 2022 final answer key: How to check

Visit the official site of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the final answer key link.

Click on it and a PDF file will open.

Check the final answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

