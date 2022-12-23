CLAT Result 2023 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

Consortium of National Law Universities has declared CLAT Result 2023 on December 23, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Common Law Admission Test can check the result on the official site of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. A total of 2 candidates have secured 100 percentile and both are male, 4 candidates have secured 99.99 percentile out of which 1 female and 3 male, 3 candidates have secured 99.98 percentile out of which 1 female and 2 males. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

CLAT Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on result link.

Enter the details required and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

