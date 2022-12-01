CLAT 2023 Admit Card releasing next week on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Consortium of National Law Universities will release CLAT 2023 Admit Card next week. The CLAT 2023 admit card will be released on December 6, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The admission preferences to National Law Universities can be filled by candidates till December 6, 2022. The examination will be conducted on December 18 in single shift- from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card when released on the official site of CLAT by following these simple steps given below.

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key will release on December 18 and last date to raise objections is till December 19, 2022. The final answer key will release on December 24 and rank list will be released in last week of December.

Official Notice Here