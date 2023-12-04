CLAT 2024 answer key today, here's how to download

The Consortium of National Law Universities on Sunday informed that it will notify the provisional answer key of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 today, December 4, at 9 am. Candidates who took the test are advised to go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, then to the CLAT 2024 tab and login to check if it has been released.

CLAT 2024 answer key today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.(Shutterstock)

“The Consortium will notify the Provisional Answer Key on December 04, 2023. Candidates may raise objections to the Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key, if any, on the Consortium website. The portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 04, 2023 and close at 09:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 05, 2023,” it said.

The admission test of NLUs was held on December 3, Sunday, at 139 test centres located in 25 states and four Union Territories.

“This can be attributed to the shift of the CLAT to December from the month of June in the past, which enabled maximum candidates to appear in the exams,” the consortium said.

A record 97.03 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the CLAT UG exam and 93.92 per cent of the total registered candidates took the CLAT PG exam.

Candidates who qualify in the test can apply for admision to the participating NLUs for the 2024-25 academic year. More details regarding the counselling process will be shared after declaration of results.