CLAT 2024 registration date extended till November 10, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 04, 2023 09:07 AM IST

CLAT 2024 registration date has been extended till November 10, 2023. Candidates can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Consortium of NLUs has extended the registration date for CLAT 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Common Law Admission Test can do it through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The last date for submission of UG and PG CLAT 2024 online applications has been extended till Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:59 P.M, read the official notice.

The examination will be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2024 registration

CLAT 2024 registration: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for General/OBC/PWD/NRI candidates is 4000/- and the application fee for SC/ST/BPL category candidates is 3500/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.

Official Notice Here  

