Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT Result 2021 to release today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s how to check
competitive exams

CLAT Result 2021 to release today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s how to check

CLAT Result 2021 to release today, July 28, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Know how to check result here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 07:43 AM IST
CLAT Result 2021 to release today on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here’s how to check

The Consortium of National Law Universities, CNLU will release CLAT Result 2021 on July 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Common Law Admission Test can check their result on the official site of CNLU on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The written examination was conducted by the Consortium on June 23, 2021.

The final answer key was scheduled to release on July 27, which has not been released yet. Candidates, who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021), can check the final answer key and their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in after it is released. To check the result, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

CLAT Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

• Click on CLAT Result 2021 link will be available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling registration process for CLAT 2021 will commence from July 29 and will end on July 30 till 12 noon. Candidates will be asked to pay 50,000 to block their seats in that particular NLU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clat clat result clat answer key
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter hails ‘junior Mirabai Chanu’, here’s how she reacted. Watch viral video

NDRF personnel rescue dog from Maharashtra’s flood-ravaged Shiroli area

Mumbai Police posts ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme to remind people about online safety

Anand Mahindra’s latest share features an ‘exquisitely beautiful’ bird. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Aadhaar card
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP