CMAT 2022 exam tomorrow: Know how to download admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 exam tomorrow, on April 9 from 03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M. The admit card is available on the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) on 09 April 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from 03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M," reads the official notification.

Direct link to download the admit card

How to download CMAT admit card 2022

Visit the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Login with application number and date of birth

Download the admit card and take printout.

Candidates are also advised to check the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, cmat.nta.nic.in for the recent exam updates. If a candidate has difficulty downloading the CMAT-2022 Admit Card, he or she should contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or send an email to cmat@nta.ac.in.

