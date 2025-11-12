The National Testing Agency (NTA has issued an advisory for candidates who want to apply for CMAT 2026. The advisory notice is available to candidates on the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in. CMAT 2026: NTA issues advisory for registration process, check important instructions here

As per the advisory issued by the Agency, the candidates who have not completed the registration process should complete and submit the online application form along woth the prescribed examination fee and then download and retain the confirmation page for further reference.

Further the notice stated that only those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee will be deemed to have completed the application process.

The online registration process will conclude on November 17, 2025. The window to pay application fee will close on November 18, 2025. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to register for CMAT 2026 CMAT 2026: How to register 1. Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CMAT 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any query or /clarification, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in and visit NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for any further updates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CMAT.