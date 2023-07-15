Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMDEK mock allotment result released, edit or change preferences till July 16

COMDEK mock allotment result released, edit or change preferences till July 16

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 15, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Candidates can change/edit preferences until July 16. The final result will be out on July 18.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka released the COMEDK counselling round 1 mock allotment result. Candidates can change /edit preferences in the choice filling form till 3 pm on July 16. The COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be released at 2 PM on July 18, 2023.

COMDEK mock allotment result released, edit or change preferences till July 16

Direct link to check mock allotment result

Candidates can make payments through net banking, credit card, and debit card multiple transactions or installment payments are not accepted.

COMDEK 2023: How to change /edit preferences in choice filling form

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

Log in to your account

Change and edit preferences in choice filling form

Take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
engineering results exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP