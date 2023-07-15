The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka released the COMEDK counselling round 1 mock allotment result. Candidates can change /edit preferences in the choice filling form till 3 pm on July 16. The COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be released at 2 PM on July 18, 2023.

COMDEK mock allotment result released, edit or change preferences till July 16

Direct link to check mock allotment result

Candidates can make payments through net banking, credit card, and debit card multiple transactions or installment payments are not accepted.

COMDEK 2023: How to change /edit preferences in choice filling form

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

Log in to your account

Change and edit preferences in choice filling form

Take print for future reference.