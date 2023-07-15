COMDEK mock allotment result released, edit or change preferences till July 16
Candidates can change/edit preferences until July 16. The final result will be out on July 18.
The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka released the COMEDK counselling round 1 mock allotment result. Candidates can change /edit preferences in the choice filling form till 3 pm on July 16. The COMEDK round 1 allotment result will be released at 2 PM on July 18, 2023.
Direct link to check mock allotment result
Candidates can make payments through net banking, credit card, and debit card multiple transactions or installment payments are not accepted.
COMDEK 2023: How to change /edit preferences in choice filling form
Visit the official website at www.comedk.org
Log in to your account
Change and edit preferences in choice filling form
Take print for future reference.
