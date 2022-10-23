COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: Choice filling for round 2 begins tomorrow
Updated on Oct 23, 2022 03:55 PM IST
COMEDK will commence the choice filling for round 2 for general category (engineering seats) from 3 pm of October 24.
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the choice filling for round 2 for general category (engineering seats) from 3 pm of October 24. Candidates will be able to change /edit preferences in choice filling form at comedk.org till October 27.
The round 2 Phase 2 Allotment Result (GM Seats) will be out on October 29 at 11 am,. Candidates can reserve their seats and make payment on October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 3.
COMEDK Engineering counselling 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at comedk.org
On the homepage, click on the engineering log in
Key in your log in details
Change /edit preferences in choice filling form
Submit and take print out for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics