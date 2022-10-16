COMEDK Round 2 Counseling 2022 registrations begins today at comedk.org

Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK will begin the round 2 counselling registration process for HKR Category today, October 16 at 12 noon. Candidates can apply for COMEDK round 2 counselling registration process at www.comedk.org. Candidates can edit choice filling till 2 pm of October 17.

According to the COMEDK round 2 schedule the phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced by 2 pm of October 18. Candidates can report at allotted colleges from 2 pm of October 18 till 5 pm of October 25.

COMEDK Round 2 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the Engineering log in

Key in your log in credentials

Change/edit preferences in choice filling form

Download and take print for future use.