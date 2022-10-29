COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at comedk.org

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round 2 phase 2 seat allotment result today, October 29 at 4 pm. The COMEDK round 2 result will be available on www.comedk.org.

Candidates will be able to pay the fees from October 29 from 4pm till November 3.

COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Check your result and take print out for future reference.

Candidates will be able to accept and freeze their seats from October 29 at 4pm till November 3 till 4pm.