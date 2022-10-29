Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at comedk.org

COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at comedk.org

competitive exams
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 11:56 AM IST

COMEDK will announce the round 2 phase 2 seat allotment result today, October 29 at 4 pm

COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at comedk.org
ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the round 2 phase 2 seat allotment result today, October 29 at 4 pm. The COMEDK round 2 result will be available on www.comedk.org.

Candidates will be able to pay the fees from October 29 from 4pm till November 3.

COMEDK round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at www.comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in details

Check your result and take print out for future reference.

Candidates will be able to accept and freeze their seats from October 29 at 4pm till November 3 till 4pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
comedk uget seat allotment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP