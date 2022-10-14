Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COMEDK UGCET 2022 round 2 counselling schedule released at comedk.org

Published on Oct 14, 2022 03:51 PM IST

COMEDK UGCET 2022 round 2 engineering counselling schedule released at comedk.org.

ByHT Education Desk

Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK has released the round 2 counselling schedule for Engineering programme. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website at comedk.org.

As per the official schedule the COMDEK UGCET 2022 round 2 counselling will commence from October 16 for HKR category. The results of the COMEDK 2022 round 2 seat allocation for the HKR categories will be releasedon October 18 and October 22, respectively. The provisional allotment result for GM seats will be released on October 22.

The COMDEK round 1 allotment result was announced on October 8.

Round 2 Phase 1 Schedule (HKR Category Only)
Provision to change/edit preferences in choice filling form 
Publication of allotment resultOctober 18 at 2 pm
Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online for (HKR category only) candidates of Round 2 Phase 1October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 19, 2022 till 5 PM
Reporting to allotted Colleges October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 25, 2022 till 5 PM
Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 1 ( HKR category Only)October 18, 2022 2 PM to October 26, 2022 till 5 PM
Round 2 Phase 2 Schedule (GM Category )
Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling formOctober 20, 2022 at 3 PM to October 21, 2022 till 5 PM
Publication of allotment resultOctober 22, 2022 at 5 PM
Decision Making and Fee payment for General Merit (GM)candidates of Round 2 Phase 2(GM seats)October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 24, 2022 till 5 PM
Reporting to allotted CollegesOctober 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 25, 2022 till 5 PM
Surrender facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 2 Phase 2October 22, 2022 at 5 PM till October 26, 2022 till 5 PM

For more updated candidates are advised to visit the official website of COMEDK for details.

