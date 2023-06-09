COMEDK UGET 2023 scorecard releasing on June 10 at comedk.org

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will announce the COMEDK UGET 2023 scorecard on June 10. Candidates who have appeared for the COMDEK UGET 2023 examination can download the scorecard from the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was conducted on May 28.The preliminary answer key for the COMEDK UGET 2023 was released on May 30. The final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was released on June 6.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Know how to download scorecard

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGCET 2023 scorecard link

Key in your login details

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.