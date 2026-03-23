Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will close the extended registration window for COMEDK UGET 2026 on March 23, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Under Graduate Entrance Test 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. COMEDK UGET 2026: Extended registration window closes today at comedk.org, direct link here

The admit card can be downloaded from April 29 to May 9, 2026.

The exam will be held on May 9, 2026. The Entrance Test COMEDK UGET-2026 will be conducted only in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will comprise of 180 questions divided into 3 sections- 60 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and there will be no negative marking for wrong answer. The medium of the exam is English.

Direct link to apply for COMEDK UGET 2026

COMEDK UGET 2026: How to apply To apply for the exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1950/- + transaction charges/ internet handling fee as applicable for COMEDK UGET and ₹3200/- + transaction charges/ internet handling fee as applicable for both COMEDK and UNIGAUGE.