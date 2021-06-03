COVID-19: MPPSC prelims exam rescheduled, check revised date for exam

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has rescheduled its state services prelims examination 2021 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The revised date of the MPPSC state civil service examination is July 25.

MPPSC on Wednesday issued a notice regarding rescheduling of the exam. The notice says that MPPSC's state civil service examination 2020 has been rescheduled to July 25 keeping the health and protection of candidates amidst coronavirus disease spread in the country.

The candidates who have applied for the MPPSC state prelims examination can check the notification on the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/

The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted in April but was postponed to June 20 due to the Covid-19 situation.

The Union Public Service Commission has also postponed the civil services examination dto the Pandemic.