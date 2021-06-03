Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / COVID-19: MPPSC prelims exam rescheduled, check revised date for exam
competitive exams

COVID-19: MPPSC prelims exam rescheduled, check revised date for exam

MPPSC prelims rescheduled: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has rescheduled its state services prelims examination 2021 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 03, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The revised date of the MPPSC state civil service examination is July 25.(File)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has rescheduled its state services prelims examination 2021 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The revised date of the MPPSC state civil service examination is July 25.

MPPSC on Wednesday issued a notice regarding rescheduling of the exam. The notice says that MPPSC's state civil service examination 2020 has been rescheduled to July 25 keeping the health and protection of candidates amidst coronavirus disease spread in the country.

The candidates who have applied for the MPPSC state prelims examination can check the notification on the official website of MPPSC at https://mppsc.nic.in/

The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted in April but was postponed to June 20 due to the Covid-19 situation.

The Union Public Service Commission has also postponed the civil services examination dto the Pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc prelims mppsc.nic.in covid-19 situation exam postponed
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP