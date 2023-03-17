Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CRPF ASI Steno admit card released at crpf.gov.in, download hall ticket here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 01:50 PM IST

CRPF released the admit card for the ASI Steno recruitment examination 2023.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno recruitment examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at crpf.gov.in.

Direct link to download the ASI Steno admit card

The CRPF ASI Test 2023 would be conducted online. Candidates have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions. The duration of the examination will be 1.5 hours.

CRPF ASI Steno admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at crpf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Link to download the Admit card for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno)”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

