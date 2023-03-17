CRPF ASI Steno admit card released at crpf.gov.in, download hall ticket here

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno recruitment examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at crpf.gov.in.

CRPF ASI Steno admit card released at crpf.gov.in

The CRPF ASI Test 2023 would be conducted online. Candidates have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions. The duration of the examination will be 1.5 hours.

CRPF ASI Steno admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at crpf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Link to download the Admit card for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno)”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.