CRPF ASI Steno admit card released at crpf.gov.in, download hall ticket here
CRPF released the admit card for the ASI Steno recruitment examination 2023.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno recruitment examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at crpf.gov.in.
Direct link to download the ASI Steno admit card
The CRPF ASI Test 2023 would be conducted online. Candidates have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions. The duration of the examination will be 1.5 hours.
CRPF ASI Steno admit card: Know how to download
Visit the official website at crpf.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Link to download the Admit card for Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno)”
Key in your login details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.