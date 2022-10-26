CSAB 2022 special round registration begins, here’s direct link to apply

Central Seat Allocation Board have started the CSAB 2022 special round registration on October 26, 2022. Candidates who have want to apply for the special round can apply online through the official site of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for registration and payment of special round allotment fees is till October 28, 2022. Choice filling and physical verification of PwD candidates will be done till October 29, 2022 and display of CSAB Special round seat allotment result will be out on October 30, 2022.

Candidates can exercise willingness in CSAB special round 1 will be done from October 30 to November 1, 2022. The last day to respond to the queries of document verifying officer is till November 2, 2022. Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

CSAB 2022 special round registration: How to apply

Visit the official site of CSAB at csab.nic.in.

Click on the link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Submit the fees and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

