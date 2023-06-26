CSAB NEUT 2023 registration begins at csab.nic.in, know how to apply

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the counselling registration process for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). Candidates can register for CSAB NEUT Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy at csab.nic.in.

The deadline for registration and uploading of documents Engineering, Architecture & Pharmacy is July 3. Candidates will be able to fill choices from June 27 to July 12. The first seat allotment results will be announced on July 18.

Direct link

CSAB NEUT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “CSAB NEUT”

Next, click on the registration tab

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Click on the “Submit” button

Download and take print of the application for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed CSAB NEUT 2023 schedule here

