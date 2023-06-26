Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSAB NEUT 2023 registration begins at csab.nic.in, know how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Candidates can apply for CSAB NEUT 2023 on the official website at csab.nic.in till July 3.

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the counselling registration process for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs). Candidates can register for CSAB NEUT Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy at csab.nic.in.

The deadline for registration and uploading of documents Engineering, Architecture & Pharmacy is July 3. Candidates will be able to fill choices from June 27 to July 12. The first seat allotment results will be announced on July 18.

Direct link

CSAB NEUT 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “CSAB NEUT”

Next, click on the registration tab

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Click on the “Submit” button

Download and take print of the application for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed CSAB NEUT 2023 schedule here

