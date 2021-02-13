CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule released, admit cards to be out on Feb 25
- According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021.
The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the schedule for the releasing date of the e-admit cards and constable written examination on its official website.
Candidates can check the schedule online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021. The examination is being conducted for the direct recruitment of 8415 Constable vacancies.
The admit cards for the recruitment examination will be released on February 25, 2021. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in after it is released.
Candidates who will not be able to download their admit card from the official website due to any reason can get a duplicate admit card by contacting the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) office situated near Boarding Road Secretariat Halt, Patna 800001 between March 10, and 11, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official schedule here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule released, admit cards to be out on Feb 25
- According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to relax UGC NET requirement for lecturership posts: Pokhriyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now
- JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
- According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course
- UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATMA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Civil services exam notification today, important points for candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in Bihar DElEd first and second-year exams can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon
- According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox