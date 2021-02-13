CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule released, admit cards to be out on Feb 25

IND USA
CSBC Bihar Constable exam schedule.(ANI file)
The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar has released the schedule for the releasing date of the e-admit cards and constable written examination on its official website.

Candidates can check the schedule online at csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the board will conduct the CSBC constable recruitment written examination on March 14 and 21, 2021. The examination is being conducted for the direct recruitment of 8415 Constable vacancies.

The admit cards for the recruitment examination will be released on February 25, 2021. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in after it is released.

Candidates who will not be able to download their admit card from the official website due to any reason can get a duplicate admit card by contacting the Central Board of Selection Council (Constable Recruitment) office situated near Boarding Road Secretariat Halt, Patna 800001 between March 10, and 11, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official schedule here:

