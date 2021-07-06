CSEET 2021: ICSI to conduct mock test today, appear online on icsi.edu

Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI will conduct the CSEET 2021 mock test on July 6, 2021. The mock test will be conducted for candidates who will appear for the examination to be conducted on July 10, 2021, through remote proctored mode. The official notice has the official link of the mock test is available on icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, the mock test will familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process. The mock test will be conducted by the Institute for a 1-hour duration and appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the candidates. It will be in the best interest of the candidates.

All the candidates will have to log in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The batch timings, User Id, and Password for the Mock Test to be conducted on July 6, 2021, have been communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. The appearing candidates will have to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser in advance on their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET.

Meanwhile, the Institute has already released the admit card for the examination last week. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website.