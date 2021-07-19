Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSEET Result 2021 Date: ICSI releases result date on icsi.edu, check notice here
CSEET Result 2021 Date have been announced. The result can be checked on July 21, 2021 at 3 pm. Candidates can check the result on icsi.edu.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced CSEET Result 2021 Date. The CS Executive Entrance Test result will be declared on July 21, 2021. The result link will be available to all the appeared candidates at 3 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official site of ICSI CSEET on icsi.edu.

The result for both days exams- July 10 and July 12, 2021, will be announced on the same date and same time.

As per the official notice, the Result of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 10th and 12 th July 2021 would be declared on Wednesday, the 21st July 2021 at 3:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. Also, no physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICSI.

