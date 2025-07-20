The National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city slip on July 19, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the city intimation slip through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in. CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city slip released at csirnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

The CSIR UGC NET June 2025 will be held on July 28, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Life Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences subjects will be held in the first shift and Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences will be held in the second shift.

The Examinations will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city slip: How to download

To download the exam city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.