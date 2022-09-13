CSIR UGC NET admit card 2022 out at csir.nta.nic.in, know how to download

CSIR NET admit card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 exam Admit Card today i.e September 13, 2022.

Interested candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR NET Examination is scheduled to begin from September 16 to 18, 2022. The Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The admit card will contain all necessary details including date and time of the exam, venue, roll number of the candidate, personal information, instructions etc.

Candidates can access the admit cards by keying in their application number and date of birth.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “Download Admit card of CSIR UGC NET- June 2022”

Key in your application number and date of birth to login

Your admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download the admit card

Direct link to download the admit card here. Click here.