The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET June 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET June 2026: Registration begins at csirnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the exam is June 19, 2026 and the last date of fee payment is June 20, 2026. The correction window will open on June 22 and will close on June 23, 2026.

The CSIR UGC NET exam will be held on July 17 and 18, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode. The Test will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

The Paper will be in bilingual, i.e. Hindi and English.

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET June 2026

CSIR UGC NET June 2026: How to apply Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET June 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1150/- for General category, ₹600/- for General-EWS/OBC(NCL) and ₹325/- for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender. An applicant can apply for payment via net banking, debit card,credit card/UPI. The service charges of the concerned Bank/payment gateway integrator, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.

Official Notice Here