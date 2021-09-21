CTET 2021: CBSE releases mock tests, list of practice centres

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Board has released the link of mock tests, and list of test practice centres on its official website.

A total of 356 test practice centres have been fixed by the CBSE for the CTET 2021.

CTET 2021 mock test, list of test practice centres

This year, the CTET will be held in computer-based mode. “In order to facilitate the candidates especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT), all efforts are made to provide practice tests and questions so that candidates can familiarize themselves with logging into the system, go through the detailed instructions regarding the test, use the mouse or numeric keyboard on-screen (virtual) for attempting each question, scroll down to the next question, navigate between questions, review and edit their options and submit answers,” the CBSE has said.

“Candidates who are not well conversant and face difficulties in the online test due to various constraints may use the services of these centers free of cost,” the Board has said.