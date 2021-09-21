Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2021: CBSE releases mock tests, list of practice centres
competitive exams

CTET 2021: CBSE releases mock tests, list of practice centres

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Board has released the link of mock tests, and list of test practice centres on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
CTET 2021: CBSE releases mock tests, list of practice centres

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The Board has released the link of mock tests, and list of test practice centres on its official website.

A total of 356 test practice centres have been fixed by the CBSE for the CTET 2021.

CTET 2021 mock test, list of test practice centres

This year, the CTET will be held in computer-based mode. “In order to facilitate the candidates especially in remote and rural areas to enable them to practice and be comfortable in taking a Computer Based Test (CBT), all efforts are made to provide practice tests and questions so that candidates can familiarize themselves with logging into the system, go through the detailed instructions regarding the test, use the mouse or numeric keyboard on-screen (virtual) for attempting each question, scroll down to the next question, navigate between questions, review and edit their options and submit answers,” the CBSE has said.

RELATED STORIES

“Candidates who are not well conversant and face difficulties in the online test due to various constraints may use the services of these centers free of cost,” the Board has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet application date ctet registeration ctet admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT KGP activates Unique Registration Code link, check here 

JEE Advanced 2021 registration deadline extended

CBSE CTET 2021: Know about the nature, standard of questions to be asked in exam

REET candidates should not believe in reports of lockdown: Rajasthan police
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP