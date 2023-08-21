Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023. In the August exam, a total of 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 candidates had applied for paper 2 (classes 6 to 8). Of them, around 80 per cent attended the national-level teacher eligibility test.

CBSE CTET 2023 exam over, here's what happens next (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Next, CBSE will release provisional answer keys of CTET paper 1 and paper 2 on the exam website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates who have objections to the options provided in any of the two papers will have an opportunity to raise it during the window provided for it. After that, such objections will be reviewed by the board and changes, if required, will be made in the final key.

CTET results will be prepared and declared based on the final answer key.

CBSE has informed that marks sheets and eligibility certificates of CTET 2023 will be issued through DigiLocker and all candidates who were present in the exam will recieve information about login credentials on their registered mobile numbers.

DigiLocker accounts can be accessed on digilocker.gov.in or Android and iOS apps.

Marks sheets and certificates of CTET will have an encrypted QR which can be scanned through the DigiLocker app to verify th documents, it added.