CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: CBSE CTET December hall tickets awaited at ctet.nic.in, updates here
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2024 likely soon. Candidates who want to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the CBSE CTET December hall ticket through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. “The Admit Card will be issued 02 days before the examination date. Candidate should download the Admit Card from the official Website https://ctet.nic.in,” CBSE said....Read More
The exact date and time of release of the admit card has not been shared by the Board yet.
This year, the CTET examination will be held on December 14, 2024. If there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 15, 2024.
The examination will comprise of two papers and will be held in two shifts- first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift and Paper I in the evening shift. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link and other details.
CTET Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download CBSE CTET December hall ticket?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the admit card and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
