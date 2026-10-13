IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2026: 100% placement achieved with 600+ offers, highest stipend at ₹3.5 lakh/month
This year’s placement drive witnessed 100% placement, with more than 600 offers secured by PGP and PGP-ABM students.
Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has concluded its summer placements for the 42nd batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 23rd batch of the Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM).
This year’s placement drive witnessed 100% placement, with more than 600 offers secured by PGP and PGP-ABM students. The highest domestic stipend received is ₹3.5 lakh per month; the median is ₹1.75 lakh per month; and the average is ₹1.5 lakh per month, which was achieved by 75% of the batch.
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The placement process witnessed continued participation by several legacy recruiters. These included Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Alvarez & Marsal, American Express, Amazon, Avendus, Axis Capital, Bain & Company, Bernstein, Boston Consulting Group, Citi Group, Colgate-Palmolive, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY Parthenon, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, Google, HUL, ITC, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Co., MMT, Pidilite, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Reckitt, Reliance, Tata Administrative Services and VISA.
Commenting on the successful completion of the Summer Placement Process, Prof. Prem Prakash Dewani, Placement Chairperson, IIM Lucknow, said, “This year’s Summer Placement Process is a reflection of the strong and sustained confidence that industry places in the talent at IIM Lucknow. What is particularly encouraging is not only the continued growth in stipend levels, but also the breadth and quality of opportunities offered across consulting, finance, marketing, product management, operations, retail and e- commerce.”
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The official statement reads, “ The Institute also expanded its recruiter base with the participation of several notable first- time recruiters, including Arvind Fashions, Bayer, Coca-Cola, Cummins, DBS, Expedia Group, Firstsource, Flipkart, Groww, IBM, JioStar, Kwality Walls, MedhaviOne, NRI Consulting, o3 Capital, Positive Moves, Premji Invest, Renew Power, RPG, Samara Capital, Simson, Swiggy and many more. The participation of these organisations further strengthens IIM Lucknow & growing engagement with leading companies across industries and emerging business domains.
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