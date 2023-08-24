CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on CBSE CTET provisional key

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue provisional answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 through its official website, ctet.nic.in. The exam was held on August 20 and results are expected by September-end. CTET answer key August 2023 live updates (File image)

Candidates will be given an window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key after which the final key and results will be prepared.

Over 29 lakh candidates were registered for the August edition of the entrance test and around 80 per cent of them attended the test. Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5)and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).

Follow this live blog for CTET answer key link and other updates.