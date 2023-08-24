News / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on CBSE CTET provisional key
Live

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on CBSE CTET provisional key

Aug 24, 2023 12:18 PM IST
OPEN APP

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE will issue CTET answer key on ctet.nic.in. Check details below:

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue provisional answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 through its official website, ctet.nic.in. The exam was held on August 20 and results are expected by September-end. 

CTET answer key August 2023 live updates (File image)
CTET answer key August 2023 live updates (File image)

Candidates will be given an window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key after which the final key and results will be prepared. 

Over 29 lakh candidates were registered for the August edition of the entrance test and around 80 per cent of them attended the test. Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5)and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8). 

Follow this live blog for CTET answer key link and other updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 24, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Where to check CTET answer key 2023

    The answer key of CTET August 2023 will be issued on ctet.nic.in. 

  • Aug 24, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    CBSE CTET answer key awaited 

    The provisional answer key of CBSE CTET August exam is awaited. It will be published on ctet.nic.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ctet ctet.nic.in cbse ctet answer key + 2 more

CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on CBSE CTET provisional key

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 12:18 PM IST

CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE will issue CTET answer key on ctet.nic.in. Check details below:

CTET answer key August 2023 live updates (File image)
ByHT Education Desk

GATE 2024 registration likely from today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024: Candidates can submit their forms on gate2024.iisc.ac.in when the process begins.

GATE 2024 registration likely from today(HT File)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 24, 2023 09:21 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

AIAPGET 2023 final answer key released at nta.ac.in, download link here

AIAPGET 2023 final answer key has been released. Candidates can check the answer key through the direct link given below.

Candidates claimed their scores were calculated based on wrong answer keys. (File image)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 07:01 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam postponed, official notice at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam has been postponed. Candidates can check official notice below.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam postponed, official notice at kea.kar.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 05:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 released at sts.karnataka.gov.in, download link here

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 has been released. The direct link to download the admit card is given below.

KARTET Hall Ticket 2023 released at sts.karnataka.gov.in, download link here
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 02:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NATA 2023 Exam 4: Registration begins at nata.in, direct link here

NATA 2023 Exam 4 registration begins at nata.in. The direct link to apply is given below.

NATA 2023 Exam 4: Registration begins at nata.in, direct link here
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 02:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GATE 2024 registration likely to open tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024: Candidates who will appear in the examination can check gate2024.iisc.ac.in for application form link and other information.

GATE 2024 registration likely from tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in (PTI/For representation)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 23, 2023 12:53 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification released, application begins today at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification has been released. The application process will begin today at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Exam 2023 notification released, application begins today at ssc.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 08:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC MTS admit cards 2023 released for 3 regions, download hall tickets here

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for Tier I examination has been released. Candidates can download admit card through direct links given below.

SSC MTS 2023 Admit Card for Tier I exam released, download links here (ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 07:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates for January, July semester released at nta.ac.in

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates for January, July semester released. Check exam dates below.

NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates for January, July semester released at nta.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 07:06 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates announced

UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains exam dates have been announced. The details of exam dates can be checked below.

Prayagraj-based UPPSC headquarters (File photo)
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 02:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO, SO 2023 registration last date extended, apply till Aug 28 on ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2023: Candidates can now register for these exams till August 28 on ibps.in. Previously, the deadline was August 21.

IBPS PO, SO 2023 last date to apply extended
competitive exams
Published on Aug 22, 2023 08:59 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

RPSC Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date released, check notification here

RPSC has released the Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date. The examination will be conducted on October 28 and October 29.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date released, check notification here(File Photo)
competitive exams
Updated on Aug 21, 2023 07:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC releases admit card for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam on August 21. Exam to be held on August 27.

HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 21, 2023 05:27 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 released at panjiyakpredeled.in

Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan releases admit cards for DElEd entrance exam. Download at panjiyakpredeled.in. Exam on August 28.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023 released at panjiyakpredeled.in
competitive exams
Published on Aug 21, 2023 04:35 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out