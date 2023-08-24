CTET Answer Key 2023 Live: Updates on CBSE CTET provisional key
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: CBSE will issue CTET answer key on ctet.nic.in. Check details below:
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue provisional answer keys of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET 2023 through its official website, ctet.nic.in. The exam was held on August 20 and results are expected by September-end.
Candidates will be given an window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key after which the final key and results will be prepared.
Over 29 lakh candidates were registered for the August edition of the entrance test and around 80 per cent of them attended the test. Of them, 15,01,719 candidates were registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5)and 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).
Follow this live blog for CTET answer key link and other updates.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 24, 2023 12:18 PM IST
Where to check CTET answer key 2023
The answer key of CTET August 2023 will be issued on ctet.nic.in.
- Aug 24, 2023 11:42 AM IST
CBSE CTET answer key awaited
The provisional answer key of CBSE CTET August exam is awaited. It will be published on ctet.nic.in.