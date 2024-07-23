CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: CBSE CTET July provisional key, responses awaited at ctet.nic.in

Along with the provisional answer key, question papers and candidates' responses will also be released on its official website.

CTET Answer Key 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2024) soon on its official website at ctet.nic.in. Along with the provisional answer key, question papers and candidates' responses will also be released on its official website. Once released, the candidates can check it using roll number and date of birth.

CTET July 2024 was held on July 7 at test centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Last time, the exam was held on January 21, 2024, and the provisional answer key was issued on February 7, 2024.

After releasing the answer key, the board will invite objections from candidates on payment of a fee of ₹1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable and challenges will not be accepted without the payment of the fee.

