CTET December 2021 result declared at ctet.nic.in, here's how to check marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results on its official website. Candidates who took the exam can see their results on the CBSE CTET's official website at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2021 was held in computer-based (online) mode across India from December 16th to January 21st. On February 1, 2022, the CTET 2021 answer key was made available. The CTET exam is conducted twice a year.

<strong>Direct link to check CTET December 2021 results</strong>

CTET results 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET 2021 result link available on the home page

Enter your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download it on your computer

Keep a hard copy of the same for further needs.

The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will be uploaded in digilocker shortly.

Candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021.