CTET Exam 2026 to be held on February 7 and 8, check exam timings here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the CTET Exam 2026 dates. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will now be held on February 7 and 8, instead of February 8, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The decision to increase the number of exam dates was taken due to the large number of applications received from the candidates.

The official notice reads, "Now, due to large number of applications received from the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 07th & 08th February, 2026 (Saturday & Sunday) in 140 cities all over the country."

The CTET exam on February 7 and 8 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The Board has advised all the candidates to check the date & schedule of examination properly on their admit card and appear in the examination accordingly. The candidates are also advised to reach at the allotted examination centre quite before the commencement of examination because no candidate will be allowed to enter in the examination centre after start of examination. No request for change of examination city/centre & date of examination will be entertained under any circumstances.

The CTET admit card has not been released yet. When out candidates can download it through the official website of CBSE CTET.