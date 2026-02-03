CTET Exam 2026 to be held on February 7 and 8, check exam timings here
CTET Exam 2026 will be held on February 7 and 8, 2026. Candidates can check the exam timings here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the CTET Exam 2026 dates. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will now be held on February 7 and 8, instead of February 8, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
The decision to increase the number of exam dates was taken due to the large number of applications received from the candidates.
The official notice reads, "Now, due to large number of applications received from the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 07th & 08th February, 2026 (Saturday & Sunday) in 140 cities all over the country."
The CTET exam on February 7 and 8 will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
The Board has advised all the candidates to check the date & schedule of examination properly on their admit card and appear in the examination accordingly. The candidates are also advised to reach at the allotted examination centre quite before the commencement of examination because no candidate will be allowed to enter in the examination centre after start of examination. No request for change of examination city/centre & date of examination will be entertained under any circumstances.
The CTET admit card has not been released yet. When out candidates can download it through the official website of CBSE CTET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More