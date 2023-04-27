Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has started the CTET July 2023 registration process on April 27, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can do it through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET July 2023 registration begins at ctet.nic.in, direct link to apply

The Board has not released any official notification regarding the last date of application, correction window or exam dates till now. The information bulletin for July exam is also not available on the official website till now.

CTET July 2023 registration: How to apply

To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET July 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves first.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CTET comprises of two papers- Paper I is for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper II is for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. All questions in CTET are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.