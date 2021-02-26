Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, marksheet in Digi Locker
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 results were announce on Friday by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The examination was held on January 31.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:25 PM IST
CTET Paper I exam is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8.(File photo for representation)

This year 12,47, 217 candidates had appeared for Paper 1 of the examination and 11,04,454 candidates had appeared for Paper II. A total of 4,14,798 candidates qualified in the Paper 1 examination, while 2,39,501 qualified for the paper II examination.

CTET Paper I exam is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 and Paper II is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case candidates wish to qualify to teach for classes 1–8, they need to appear for both the papers.

Candidates who have taken CTET 2021 examination can check their results by visiting ctet.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

CTET 2021 result: Here is the direct link to check

According to a notification released along with CTET results, the marksheet of the candidates will be available in the Digi locker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the Digi Locker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number.

CBSE CTET Result 2021 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, here's how to check

UPJEE 2021 schedule released at jeecup.nic.in, exam from June 15 to 20

BPSC 66th prelims answer key 2021 released, check here

CTET result 2021: Steps to check

a) Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in b) click on the link that reads, "CTET January 2021 results" c) Enter roll number and submit d) Result will appear on screen

Last week the answer key for CTET 2021 examination was released by the CBSE.

Note: Candidates should regularly check official website of CTET for latest news and updates of the examination.

