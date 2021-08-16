CUCET 2021: Application process for common entrance begins at cucet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) begins the online application process for Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) 2021. The (CU-CET) 2021 will be held in CBT mode by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to the Integrated/Under-Graduate (UI) and Post-Graduate (PG) Programmes of 12 Central Universities for the academic session 2021-22.

The online application process has begun on August 16 and the last date to apply is September 1. The last date to pay the application fee is September 2 (up to 11:50 pm).

The CU-CET examination 2021 will be held on September 15, 16, 23, and 24, 2021.

CU-CET 2021 Application fee:

The application fee is ₹800 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹350 for SC/ST/Transgender. The PWD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

CUCET 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of CU-CET 2021 at https://cucet.nta.nic.in/

On, the homepage click on the link which reads ‘Registration for CU-CET 2021’.

Register using Email ID and Mobile No.

Note down system generated Application Number

Upload photograph and all relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

Note: For any query or clarification, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at cucet@nta.ac.in.

