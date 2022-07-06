CUET 2022: Appearing for the exam? Here are top 5 strategies to ace the test

Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) was introduced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to streamline the admission process for Undergraduate courses. According to the latest official notification, the CUET UG 2022 exam is scheduled from July 15 to August 10 in 554 cities. The Computer Based Test CUET will comprise of 4 sections; Section IA- 13 Languages and Section IB- 19 Language will span 45 minutes, Section II- Domain-Specific will be of 45 minutes and Section III- General Test will be of 60 minutes.

While the curriculum will be like the NCERT Class 12th syllabus, CUET will consist of multiple-choice questions. As the exam is likely to be highly competitive, aspirants must keep these 5 strategies in mind to ace the CUET examinations:

1. Clarity of concepts

An in-depth understanding of subjects and clarity of concepts is important as the domain-specific section evaluates the knowledge of the aspirant. It is highly recommended that students analyze and understand the topics keeping in mind the probable questions that might be posed. For example, while studying Keynesian theory which is an economic theory on total spending in the economy and its effects on inflation, students should also focus on the relevance of short-term equilibrium while preparing

2 . Self Evaluation

With the examination around the corner, students should be focusing on practicing sample papers and mock tests for each section regularly. This will help them evaluate their strengths and improvement areas which will further help them map their revision strategies. During revisions, candidates should prioritise the Class 12th syllabus as NTA has notified that the questions will be based on the similar topics.

3. Notes Taking

As the CUET exam is objective in nature, it is important for students to make summary-based notes that can also be referred for revision. For theory-based papers, students can use acronyms and mnemonics to remember the important points. Similarly, they can prepare a record of all the important formulas in practical subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Accountancy.

4. Study Plan

Few days before the exam, students should prepare a detailed plan for revision. The candidate should strategize their study plan with a mix of theory and practical topics which should be revised every alternate day. To avoid dormancy, aspirants should divide their time wisely between the revision of topics, sections, and mock tests

5. Stay Positive

The most crucial part of the preparation is the week before the final assessment. As the exam day approaches, aspirants get understandably nervous, however, they should try to maintain a positive mindset by doing some physical activities like walking, yoga, etc. It is important to have a calm mind as it leads to increased productivity, which will enhance the candidate’s performance in the exam.

(Author CA CS Shantam Gupta is a CUET Economics educator at Unacademy. Views expressed here are personal)