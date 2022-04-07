CUET 2022 registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Here’s direct link to apply

CUET 2022 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates can go to cuet.samarth.ac.in to submit CUET 2022 application forms. The last date to apply for the test is May 6, 2022.

CUET is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses at central universities across the country. The test is also for postgraduate admissions.

While CUET is mandatory for admission to UG courses at central universities, private, state and deemed universities can also adopt the test.

Universities are required to register for the test at nta.ac.in/Cuetexam.

<strong>CUET 2022 application form direct link</strong>

The entrance examination will be held in 13 languages – Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

The paper will have three sections: section IA will have 13 languages, section IB will have 19 languages, section II will have 27 domain-specific subjects, and section III will have a general exam.

How to register for CUET 2022

Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details required and submit.

Fill in the application form, pay the application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout.