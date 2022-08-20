CUET PG 2022: Admit card expected soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know how to download

Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate CUET PG 2022 admit card is expected to releases soon. The CUET PG 2022 examination will begin from September 1 till September 11. Candidates can download the CUET PG 2022 admit card from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. The exam will be held in 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India.

CUET PG 2022L How to download admit card

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and Take print out for future use.

Foe updates candidates are advised to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.