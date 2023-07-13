National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test for post graduate courses can download the answer key through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Live Updates

CUET PG 2023 answer key released at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The objection window has opened on July 13 and will close on July 15, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to pay ₹200/- as processing fees for each question the objection is raised.

CUET PG 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage of the website, click on the link that reads 'CUET PG Answer Key 2023'

Login with the credentials

CUET PG 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

CUET PG examination was conducted from June 5 to June 17 and again from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the country. The examination was conducted for more than 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET PG.

