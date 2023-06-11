CUET PG 2023: Exam city intimation slip for June 13 exam out at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip for June 13, 2023 exam. The exam city intimation slip is available to all appearing candidates on the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the city intimation slip for the examination scheduled on June 13, 2023 has been hosted on the website for about 24612 candidates. The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth).

The City Intimation Slip displays the date, the shift of the examination, and subjects/Test Papers chosen during the online Application Form along with the City of examination. This is advance information about the city where the Examination Centre will be located and the date on which the examination will be held, so as to facilitate the candidates concerned to make necessary arrangements for travel and accommodation in outstation cities (wherever applicable).

The admit card for June 13, 2023 exam will be issued separately.

The Agency has further informed that there are some candidates who could not be accommodated in this phase of examination due to the chosen subject combinations, they would be accommodated later. For such candidates the test would be rescheduled in due course.

